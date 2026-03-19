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Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says
Pictured is U.S. Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, head of U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, testifying on Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air Force Gen. Gregory Guillot, the head of NORTHCOM and North American Aerospace Defense Command. "In the early hours of Operation Epic Fury, a deployed FAK successfully detected and defeated sUAS operating over a strategic U.S. installation," Guillot said in prepared remarks before a Senate Armed Services Committee fiscal 2027 posture…

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Counter-Drone Flyaway Kit Used In U.S. In Early Hours Of Iran Strikes, NORTHCOM Head Says

U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM) used a counter small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) flyaway kit (FAK) in the early hours of the strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, according to Air […]

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