Construction Of Anduril’s Arsenal-1 Facilities Underway; Production Of Fury Ahead

Anduril Industries last Thursday said construction of the first building at its future Arsenal-1 manufacturing facility is “well underway” and that production of its YFQ-44A Fury collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) will begin in the second quarter of 2026. Building 1 will include 775,000 square-feet of production space and 120,000 square-feet of office and support space. Anduril broke ground on Building 2 last summer and workers are raising the walls and will soon begin internal construction of the 924,000 square-foot facility.…