Coast Guard Stands Up PEO For Robotics And Autonomous Systems

As called for in a new plan to reorganize and transform the Coast Guard for the future, the service has established a Program Executive Office (PEO) for unmanned systems to put more focus on operationalizing these technologies. The Robotics and Autonomous Systems (RAS) PEO has achieved initial operating capability and will be led by Anthony Antognoli, the Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening. Antognoli last week on the social media site LinkedIn announced his new position, assistant commandant and PEO of…