Coast Guard Awards GD’s Gulfstream Unit $172 Million For Command And Control Aircraft

The Coast Guard last week said it awarded Gulfstream Aerospace a contract for new long-range command and control aircraft that are used by the secretary of homeland security and senior service officials. Spending data on the Federal Procurement Data System website says the award for two aircraft is valued at $172.2 million. Gulfstream is part of General Dynamics [GD]. The Coast Guard on Oct. 15 published a notice saying it planned to award a contract for fixed-wing aircraft to Gulfstream.…