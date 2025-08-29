CoAspire, Zone 5 Tapped To Provide Long-Range Missiles For Ukraine

The State Department last Thursday announced an $825 million foreign military sale for long-range missiles that will be supplied to Ukraine by Zone 5 Technologies and CoAspire and paid for by Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and U.S. Foreign Military Financing. The proposed deal includes up to 3,350 Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) missiles and the same number of embedded GPS and inertial navigation systems that are include either Y-Code or M-Code Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Modules. The production split between the…