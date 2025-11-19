CISA Issues Guidelines To Lower Risks Of Drone Threats To Critical Infrastructure

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released a package of guidelines to assist owners and operators of critical infrastructure to mitigate of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) including suggestions on detection, distinguishing suspicious activity and the safe handling of downed drones. The first of three documents, Unmanned Aircraft System Detection Technology Guidance, a 12-page outline of steps to consider for deploying UAS detection technology, including the establishment of capability requirements, appropriate sensor types depending on the site and integrating…