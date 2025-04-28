The Congressional Budget Office projected in a report released April 24 that plans for the U.S. nuclear forces as described in the fiscal 2025 budget would cost $946 billion for the 2025-2034 period.
Of the $946 billion, $817 billion is what is budgeted to “implement…
CBO Report Looks At Escalating Costs of U.S. Nuclear Forces
