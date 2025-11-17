Castelion Picks Site In New Mexico For Hypersonic Manufacturing

Castelion on Monday said it has selected a 1,000 acre site in New Mexico to be the startup’s first full-scale manufacturing campus for solid rocket motors and hypersonic weapons. Castelion will spend more than $100 million to develop Project Ranger, the name given to the manufacturing initiative, which will be ready for early production trials in late 2026 and delivering of missiles in 2027. The company will produce its Blackbeard hypersonic missile at the campus, which is located in Sandoval…