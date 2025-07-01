U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 30th Range Operations Squadron commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Darin J. Lister, outgoing 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on May 30 (U.S. Space Force Photo)
The cap on launch provider reimbursement to DoD for commercial launches’ indirect costs, such as road and utility modernization, around the Cape Canaveral Space Station, Fla., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and Wallops Island, Va., launch sites is leaving…