U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Ralph Salazar, 30th Range Operations Squadron commander, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Darin J. Lister, outgoing 2nd Range Operations Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. on May 30 (U.S. Space Force Photo)
By Frank Wolfe |
3 seconds ago |
07/01/2025

The cap on launch provider reimbursement to DoD for commercial launches’ indirect costs, such as road and utility modernization, around the Cape Canaveral Space Station, Fla., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., and Wallops Island, Va., launch sites is leaving…

Already a subscriber or registered user to Defense Daily?


You must be logged in as a subscriber to view this page. Please log in below to access the content.

LOGIN

Not a subscriber or a registered user yet?


Please contact us at [email protected]
or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.) ,
to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.