A U.S. Air Force technician with the 307th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron adjusts an AgilePod onto a B-52 Stratofortress, at Barksdale AFB, La. on Jan. 10, 2023. The AgilePod is a multi-function pod built to integrate advanced communications capabilities for the B-52, the Air Force said (U.S. Air Force Photo)
The build of the Family of Advanced Beyond Line of Sight Force Element Terminals (FAB-T FET) by RTX‘s [RTX] Raytheon unit is to begin in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 after a Milestone C low-rate initial production decision, according to the U.S. Air…