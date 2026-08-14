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Boeing to Boost Production Of Parts For Standard Missile-3 In Framework Deal With DoD, RTX

Cal Biesecker By
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Boeing to Boost Production Of Parts For Standard Missile-3 In Framework Deal With DoD, RTX
Aerial of the Pentagon, the Department of Defense headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, near Washington DC, with I-395 freeway on the left, and the Air Force Memorial up middle.

The Defense Department last Friday said it signed seven-year framework agreement that would have Boeing [BA] increase production rates of key parts for the RTX [RTX]-built Standard Missile-3 Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA. Boeing said it will increase production of avionics and ejector assemblies that help both missile variants intercept missile threats outside of Earth’s atmosphere. The Navy uses the two SM-3 variants for defense against ballistic missiles. The Pentagon has signed about two dozen multi-year framework agreements with…

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