Boeing to Boost Production Of Parts For Standard Missile-3 In Framework Deal With DoD, RTX

The Defense Department last Friday said it signed seven-year framework agreement that would have Boeing [BA] increase production rates of key parts for the RTX [RTX]-built Standard Missile-3 Block IB and SM-3 Block IIA. Boeing said it will increase production of avionics and ejector assemblies that help both missile variants intercept missile threats outside of Earth’s atmosphere. The Navy uses the two SM-3 variants for defense against ballistic missiles. The Pentagon has signed about two dozen multi-year framework agreements with…