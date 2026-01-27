Boeing Reports Another KC-46 Tanker Charge; Sees Improvements In Defense Business

Boeing [BA] on Tuesday said it swung to a profit in its fourth quarter despite another charge on its Air Force aerial refueling program, which the company said continues to improve. The $565 million loss on the KC-46A Pegasus program stemmed from sustained high levels of “quality and engineering support” at the company’s commercial aircraft factory in Everett, Wash., “other allocated costs” at the facility, and an increase in estimated supply chain costs, Jay Malave, Boeing’s chief financial officer, said…