Boeing [BA] on Thursday delivered two new KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft to the Air Force, less than one week after the initial two tankers took off from the company’s Everett Delivery Center in Washington State and arrived at their new home at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas.

This time, the company received some assistance from two high-profile Air Force pilots to send the third and fourth tankers to McConnell: Gen. Paul Selva, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Air Force Director of Staff Lt. Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost each piloted an aircraft, taking off from Boeing Field, just south of Seattle.

Double take! Boeing delivers two more #KC46 tankers to the @USAirForce. Generals Selva and Van Ovost fly jets from Seattle to @22ARW #TeamMcConnell. pic.twitter.com/yFSzk3fKRZ — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) January 31, 2019

Another KC-46 aircraft that has not been accepted for delivery conducted an unrelated test flight from Everett earlier that morning, a company spokesperson said.

Boeing Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Muilenberg told investors Wednesday in a fourth-quarter sales report that the third and fourth tanker deliveries would occur “imminently.” (Defense Daily, Jan. 30)

The company delivered the initial two tankers Jan. 25 (Defense Daily, Jan. 25). Officials have previously said they expect to deliver at least four more KC-46 aircraft by the end of February, with the destination of Altus AFB, Oklahoma. The goal is to continue with a pace of at least three deliveries per month to ensure the Air Force receives a minimum of 18 aircraft by the end of 2019.