Boeing Completes Acquisition Of Spirit AeroSystems; Establishes Spirit Defense

Boeing [BA] on Monday said it has completed its $8 billion acquisition of Kansas-based Spirit AeroSystems in a deal that gives it more control over its supply chain for major aerostructures for its commercial and military aircraft. The Spirit deal also included Europe’s Airbus SE acquiring Spirit’s assets that support its commercial aircraft. In compliance with U.S. regulatory directives that Spirit continues as an independent supplier to other defense companies, Boeing has established Spirit Defense as an integrated subsidiary of…