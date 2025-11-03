Boeing Completes $10.6 Billion Sale Of Digital Aviation Solutions Assets To Thoma Bravo

Boeing [BA] on Monday said it has closed its $10.6 billion cash sale of portions of its Digital Aviation Solutions business to the software investment firm Thoma Bravo as the aerospace giant tightens its focus on its core operations and paying down debt. The deal was first announced in April (Defense Daily, April 22). The divestiture includes Jeppesen, ForeFlight, AerData and OzRunways assets that Thoma Bravo has consolidated into Jeppesen ForeFlight, an aeronautical data company serving the four aviation markets…