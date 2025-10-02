Sign In
Nuclear Modernization

Big Contract Winners In Trident II And Nuclear Attack Submarine Modernization

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
Big Contract Winners In Trident II And Nuclear Attack Submarine Modernization
The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742) launches one of two missile flight tests of unarmed life-extended Trident II D5LE missiles as part of a planned demonstration to evaluate the submarine’s readiness following an overhaul. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

Three big nuclear Navy contract wins, two for the Trident II missile and one in maintaining and modernizing the service’s nuclear-powered attack submarine, were announced on the Pentagon’s website. The announcement of multiple military contracts came Sept. 30, hours before the government shut down. GSE Dynamics, a Norfolk, Va.-based engineering and manufacturing company, was one of several vendors to win a $1.1 billion firm-fixed price opportunity to support four public shipyards in “discrete production, non-discrete production and other production work”…

Contract Updates

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc. (Boulder, Colorado) – $48,000,000

BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems Inc., Boulder, Colorado, was awarded a $48,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the study, design, development, enhancement, testing, and procurement of advanced communication-electronics technologies. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and…

Portus Stevedoring LLC (Jacksonville, Florida) – $8,292,583

Portus Stevedoring LLC, Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a not-to-exceed $8,292,583 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period for stevedoring and related terminal services. This contract provides for full range of stevedoring and related terminal services to include the receipt,…

Foster Miller doing business as QinetiQ North America (Waltham, Massachusetts) – $11,310,230

Foster Miller, doing business as QinetiQ North America, Waltham, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,310,230 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N00174-21-D-0019) to exercise Option Year Four for production, engineering support, and post-production support of the MK 2 Man…

EnergySolutions Services Inc. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee) – $13,336,650

EnergySolutions Services Inc., Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is being awarded a $13,336,650 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action (N42158-25-D-E001) for nuclear services for the processing, recycling and disposal of radiologic materials through disassembly, decontamination, metal melting, compaction, incineration, resin sluicing/dewater, bulk waste assay…

