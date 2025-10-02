Big Contract Winners In Trident II And Nuclear Attack Submarine Modernization

Three big nuclear Navy contract wins, two for the Trident II missile and one in maintaining and modernizing the service’s nuclear-powered attack submarine, were announced on the Pentagon’s website. The announcement of multiple military contracts came Sept. 30, hours before the government shut down. GSE Dynamics, a Norfolk, Va.-based engineering and manufacturing company, was one of several vendors to win a $1.1 billion firm-fixed price opportunity to support four public shipyards in “discrete production, non-discrete production and other production work”…