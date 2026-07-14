BAE Systems To Furnish EPAWSS For F-15K Fighters

BAE Systems said on Monday that it has received a Boeing [BA] contract to provide the AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets. In January, Boeing received a $2.8 billion contract for F-15K upgrades. EPAWSS "provides 360-degree threat detection and countermeasures, allowing pilots to conduct missions in hostile and signal-dense electromagnetic environments," according to BAE Systems. "EPAWSS is an integral part of the F-15K aircraft upgrade, a foreign…