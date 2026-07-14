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BAE Systems To Furnish EPAWSS For F-15K Fighters

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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BAE Systems To Furnish EPAWSS For F-15K Fighters
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo on June 8th of Col. Timothy Helfrich, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Fighters and Advanced Aircraft Directorate portfolio acquisition executive, discussing the establishment of the Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System speedline at Robins AFB, Ga.

BAE Systems said on Monday that it has received a Boeing [BA] contract to provide the AN/ALQ-250 Eagle Passive Active Warning Survivability System (EPAWSS) for Republic of Korea Air Force F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets. In January, Boeing received a $2.8 billion contract for F-15K upgrades. EPAWSS "provides 360-degree threat detection and countermeasures, allowing pilots to conduct missions in hostile and signal-dense electromagnetic environments," according to BAE Systems. "EPAWSS is an integral part of the F-15K aircraft upgrade, a foreign…

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