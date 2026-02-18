Australia Invests $2.8 Billion In Future SSN-AUKUS Submarine Shipyard

The Australian government last weekend announced an investment of $2.75 billion to start building a new submarine construction yard in Osborne, South Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government expects the overall submarine program will create almost 10,000 jobs in the region and project investments reaching upwards of $21 billion total over the next decades to build the new shipyard, according to a Feb. 15 announcement, Beyond the shipyard workforce itself, the government said its investment will create at least 4,000…