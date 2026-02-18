Sign In
Australia Invests $2.8 Billion In Future SSN-AUKUS Submarine Shipyard

Rich Abott
Australia Invests $2.8 Billion In Future SSN-AUKUS Submarine Shipyard
BAE Systems's concept image of the future SSN-AUKUS nuclear-powered attack submarine, which will start to be fielded by both the UK and Australia in the late 2030s and 2040s. (Image: BAE Systems)

The Australian government last weekend announced an investment of $2.75 billion to start building a new submarine construction yard in Osborne, South Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government expects the overall submarine program will create almost 10,000 jobs in the region and project investments reaching upwards of $21 billion total over the next decades to build the new shipyard, according to a Feb. 15  announcement,  Beyond the shipyard workforce itself, the government said its investment will create at least 4,000…

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

