Army

As Army Explores New Requirements For Mobile Air Defense, Leonardo DRS Flexes

Cal Biesecker By
As Army Explores New Requirements For Mobile Air Defense, Leonardo DRS Flexes
Counter-drone mission package designed by Leonardo DRS aboard a Rheinmetall Mission Master robotic vehicle. Photo: Cal Biesecker

Leonardo DRS [DRS] this week showcased its integration prowess around mobile short-range air defense capabilities amid shifting Army requirements to best protect its maneuver forces against threats from small drones to fixed-wing aircraft. The Army shortly is expected to issue a Request for Information (RFI) related to the next iteration of its Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) effort that will move away from a fully integrated vehicle approach to a palletized or sled concept that could easily be installed on…

