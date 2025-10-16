As Army Explores New Requirements For Mobile Air Defense, Leonardo DRS Flexes

Leonardo DRS [DRS] this week showcased its integration prowess around mobile short-range air defense capabilities amid shifting Army requirements to best protect its maneuver forces against threats from small drones to fixed-wing aircraft. The Army shortly is expected to issue a Request for Information (RFI) related to the next iteration of its Maneuver-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) effort that will move away from a fully integrated vehicle approach to a palletized or sled concept that could easily be installed on…