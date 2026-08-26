Army Chooses Five Companies To Build Janus Reactors At Military Sites

Almost a year after the Janus program was announced in October 2025, the Army has selected five nuclear companies and awarded a collective $2.2 billion to them to build over 20 microreactors across several military installations. According to the Army’s Wednesday press release, the five companies are Antares Nuclear, BWX Technologies [BWXT], General Atomics, Radiant Nuclear and Westinghouse. Antares is slated to build at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, BWXT at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, General Atomics at Fort Hood…
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Guetlein On Golden Dome: ‘We Cannot Protect This Nation And Bankrupt It At The Same Time’
While there has been criticism among missile defense advocates of Golden Dome’s development pace after the signing of an executive order in January last year, Space Force Gen. Michael Guetlein, […]
Interview with Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus
Rep. Jeff Crank (R-Colo.), a co-chair of the Golden Dome Caucus in Congress and a member of the House Armed Services Committee’s strategic forces panel, discusses the transformative defense investments […]
Space Force PAE For Infrastructure Completing Move To Colorado Springs
U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for infrastructure–a $4 billion contracting hub for SSC–is completing a move from Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif. to […]
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
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