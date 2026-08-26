Army Chooses Five Companies To Build Janus Reactors At Military Sites

Almost a year after the Janus program was announced in October 2025, the Army has selected five nuclear companies and awarded a collective $2.2 billion to them to build over 20 microreactors across several military installations. According to the Army’s Wednesday press release, the five companies are Antares Nuclear, BWX Technologies [BWXT], General Atomics, Radiant Nuclear and Westinghouse. Antares is slated to build at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, BWXT at Fort Campbell in Kentucky, General Atomics at Fort Hood…