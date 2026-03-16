Anduril Says New $20 Billion Army Enterprise Deal Is An ‘Ordering Guide’ For Its Commercial Tech

An Anduril Industries official said Monday the company’s new 10-year, $20 billion enterprise agreement with the Army acts as an “ordering guide” for the federal government to buy any of its commercial software or hardware products. The first task order under the new contracting vehicle is the $87.7 million deal from Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 to procure Anduril’s Lattice artificial intelligence-enabled suite as the tactical command and control solution for counter-drone systems. “The Army is leading the way…
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Congress Updates
Counter-Drone Needs Will Be Addressed In Next NDAA Based On Iran War Lessons, Banks Says
A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
Dem Lawmakers Want To Codify Trump’s Push For More Defense Contractor Accountability
A group of four Congressional Democrats want to codify President Donald Trump’s push to hold defense firms accountable for prioritizing production investments over paying out stock buybacks, and are seeking […]
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