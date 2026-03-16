Anduril Says New $20 Billion Army Enterprise Deal Is An ‘Ordering Guide’ For Its Commercial Tech

An Anduril Industries official said Monday the company’s new 10-year, $20 billion enterprise agreement with the Army acts as an “ordering guide” for the federal government to buy any of its commercial software or hardware products. The first task order under the new contracting vehicle is the $87.7 million deal from Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF)-401 to procure Anduril’s Lattice artificial intelligence-enabled suite as the tactical command and control solution for counter-drone systems. “The Army is leading the way…