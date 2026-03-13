Anduril Nabs $20 Billion Army Award For Enterprise-Wide Counter-Drone Solutions

The Army on Friday awarded Anduril Industries a $20 billion contract for hardware and software to meet the service’s “unified, mission-ready” operational and business needs for common counter-drone command-and-control (C2) mission command capabilities. The announcement of the firm-fixed-price contract says it will “consolidate current and future commercial solutions—including the proprietary, open-architecture, AI-enabled Lattice suite, integrated hardware, data, computer infrastructure, and technical services—into a unified, mission-ready capability supporting the Army’s evolving operational and business needs.” Lattice is Anduril’s operating system that…