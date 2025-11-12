Amentum Notches Up To $995 Million Contract For MQ-9 Maintenance

The U.S. Air Force's Air Combat Command has awarded Amentum [AMTM] an up to $995 million, five-year contract for maintenance of the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper surveillance and attack drone, Amentum said on Wednesday. “Amentum’s unmanned aerial solutions are designed to ensure the MQ-9 Reaper remains a formidable force in complex, dynamic environments,” Mark Walter, president of Amentum’s engineering and technology business, said in a statement. “Our experience delivering enhanced mission capabilities and MQ-9 unique operational constructs, such as Satellite…