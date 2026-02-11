Air Force Eyes Boost In Fighter Sortie Generation

Is there a number of monthly cockpit and simulation sorties that U.S. Air Force fighter pilots require to perform at the highest level? Air Force fighter pilots get less than half the nine sorties per month required under the Ready Aircrew Program (RAP) for inexperienced pilots and the eight sorties monthly required for experienced ones. In addition, mission simulation time is significantly less than the three to four per month goal. A recent RAP message laid out a need for…