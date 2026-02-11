Sign In
Search
Air Force

Air Force Eyes Boost In Fighter Sortie Generation

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
SHARE:
Air Force Eyes Boost In Fighter Sortie Generation
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo of a 336th Fighter Squadron pilot and weapons systems officer in an F-15E Strike Eagle before take-off from Seymour Johnson AFB, N.C. on March 26, 2025.

Is there a number of monthly cockpit and simulation sorties that U.S. Air Force fighter pilots require to perform at the highest level? Air Force fighter pilots get less than half the nine sorties per month required under the Ready Aircrew Program (RAP) for inexperienced pilots and the eight sorties monthly required for experienced ones. In addition, mission simulation time is significantly less than the three to four per month goal. A recent RAP message laid out a need for…

Subscriber-only content. Please log in below.

Not a subscriber or registered user yet?

Please contact us at clientservices@accessintel.com or call us at 888-707-5814 (Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Friday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET.), to start a free trial, get pricing information, order a reprint, or post an article link on your website.

Recommended

Navy/USMC

Acceleration Plan Pulls First Columbia Sub Delivery Back To 2028 And Is 65 Percent Complete, Official Says

Business/Financial

SAIC Lowers Fiscal Year 2026, 2027 Outlook On Softness In IT Market

Navy/USMC

Navy Wants Runway Independent Long-Range UAS For Operations From Surface Combatants

Homeland Security

Coast Guard Awards Davie Defense $3.5 Billion Contract For Five Arctic Security Cutters

Trending

Startup Developing Blended Wing Aircraft For Cargo Use Raises $28 Million
America First Arms Transfer Strategy Looks To Larger FMS
Cyber Defense At RF, Ground, Optical Interfaces Key For Space Systems
Starfish Nabs $55 Million Space Force Award For Orbital Mobility
Contract Awards

Contract Updates

R&M Government Services (Las Cruces, New Mexico) – $23,894,784

R&M Government Services,* Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been awarded a maximum $23,894,784 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract for battery compartments. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 3204 (a)(1), as stated in the Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This…

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (Clifton, New Jersey) – $9,571,947

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, is being awarded $9,571,947 for a firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of 74 radio frequency amplifiers in support of Navy F/A-18E/F/G aircraft. The contract does not include an option provision. All work will be…

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. a Lockheed Martin Co. (Stratford, Connecticut) – $21,600,000

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a not-to-exceed $21,600,000 cost reimbursable undefinitized order (N0001926F1016) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001923G0002). This order provides for instantaneous access to 105% Transient Engine Torque test and…

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC (Chantilly, Virginia) – $85,236,794

Amentum Mitie Pacific LLC, Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $85,236,794 fixed-price-award-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for base operating support services at Navy Support Facility, Diego Garcia. Work will be performed at Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be…

The Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers

Arne Brinck – Dark Wolf Solutions

Force Multipliers

Jags Kandasamy – Latent AI

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Krista McKendree

Force Multipliers

Force Multipliers – Fred Taylor

Job Feed

Post a Job // Post a Resume