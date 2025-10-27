After Union Narrowly Rejects Contract Offer, Boeing Says Focused On Contingency Plan

Boeing [BA] on Sunday said its defense business is focusing on the “next phase of our contingency plan” after union members voted against the company’s latest contract offer. Exactly what the next phase of the contingency plan entails is unclear as Boeing declined to comment beyond a four sentence statement it made following Sunday’s vote. Machinists employed working at Boeing’s defense operations in the St. Louis region rejected the five-year contract 51 to 49 percent. “With the close result and…