AeroVironment Investing In Albuquerque Expansion As SCAR Negotiations Continue

AeroVironment, Inc. [AVAV] is investing in expansion in Albuquerque, N.M., as the company continues negotiations with the Space Force on the provision of Satellite Communication Augmentation Resource (SCAR) antennas for the service. "We remain in active negotiations with the U.S. Space Force regarding AV’s contract to deliver ground stations to support the SCAR program," AeroVironment said on Tuesday. "AV appreciates that the contract was temporarily paused while both parties work together on a firm-fixed-price contract that provides a commercialized product…