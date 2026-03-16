AeroVironment Expands Manufacturing Capacity, UAS Products, With ESAero Acquisition

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday said it has acquired Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero) in a $200 million deal that adds manufacturing, design and prototyping capacity, complimentary expertise in electric and hybrid propulsion, more small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) products, counter-UAS drones, and capabilities for launched effects weapons. Deal terms include $160 million in AV stock and the rest in cash. ESAero has about 300 employees and the company’s leadership will remain intact, and will operate as an AV subsidiary reporting…
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A Republican senator on Armed Services Committee on Thursday said that defending against Iranian drones has been challenge for U.S. warfighters and will be an area of focus in the […]
Pentagon ‘Working Options’ On Iran Supplemental, May Seek Funds For New Capabilities
The Pentagon is “working options” for a potential supplemental spending request to fund the operation against Iran and replenish munitions used in the strike campaign, with a senior official noting […]
Wicker Backs “Crash Program” To Supply Ukraine With Low-Cost Weapons
Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) on Thursday proposed a rapid effort to supply Ukraine with low-cost weapons to aid that country in turning back Russia. “We […]
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