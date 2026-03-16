AeroVironment Expands Manufacturing Capacity, UAS Products, With ESAero Acquisition

AeroVironment [AVAV] on Monday said it has acquired Empirical Systems Aerospace, Inc. (ESAero) in a $200 million deal that adds manufacturing, design and prototyping capacity, complimentary expertise in electric and hybrid propulsion, more small unmanned aircraft system (UAS) products, counter-UAS drones, and capabilities for launched effects weapons. Deal terms include $160 million in AV stock and the rest in cash. ESAero has about 300 employees and the company’s leadership will remain intact, and will operate as an AV subsidiary reporting…