Aerospace Report Examines Defense And Space Growth In FY ‘27 Budget Request

A new report from The Aerospace Corporation examining defense and space growth in the White House’s fiscal year 2027 budget request found that more than 75 percent of the increase is concentrated in classified activities and missile warning, moving-target-indication, and command and control investments. The report released Monday looks at the $59.2 billion the White House requested for the Space Force in its FY '27 budget request, which is more than double the service’s 2026 appropriations of $26.1 billion. The White House…