Administration Fast Tracks Another Israel Arms FMS Bypassing Congress Amid Iran Campaign

The U.S. State Department last Friday approved another $151.8 million Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to help Israel restock its inventory of 1,000-pound bombs amid both countries’ campaign against Iran. Israel’s FMS request includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B general purpose 1,000-pound bomb bodies with government and contractor engineering, logistics and related program support. Given the ongoing hostilities, Secretary of State Marco Rubio “has determined and provided detailed justification that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the Government of Israel of…