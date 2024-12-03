U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, participate in a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Nov. 26, 2024. At the ceremony, 3d MLR officially received the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System from Marine Corps Systems Command, becoming the first U.S. Marine Corps unit to field the system. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)
The Marine Corp’s 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR), 3rd Marine Division received the first new mobile ground–based anti-ship missile system, the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System (NMESIS) last month.
