STRATCOM Commander Dismisses Russian Suspicions of Japan Aegis Ashore Sites
OMAHA, Neb. — The head of U.S. Strategic command here dismissed Russian worries about two U.S.-designed missile defense systems headed to Japan as “political messaging,” insisting that the weapon is only for defense.“I find it pretty interesting, that Russia…