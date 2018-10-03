Northrop Grumman Receives Contract to Upgrade JSTARS Computers

Defense Daily | 10/03/2018 | Vivienne Machi

Northrop Grumman [NOC] continues to supply upgrades to the Air Force’s E-8C joint surveillance target attack radar system (JSTARS) aircraft as the service hones its plan for a follow-on network of systems.The company was awarded a $17.5 million contract for a…

