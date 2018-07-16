FARNBOROUGH INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW--Lockheed Martin [LMT] has reached a “handshake” agreement on the low-rate initial product lot 11 (LRIP 11) contract for the F-35, according to a program update provided by a company executive on Monday at the Farnborough International…
Lockheed Martin Targets $80 Million Price Tag For F-35 By LRIP 14
FARNBOROUGH INTERNATIONAL AIRSHOW--Lockheed Martin [LMT] has reached a “handshake” agreement on the low-rate initial product lot 11 (LRIP 11) contract for the F-35, according to a program update provided by a company executive on Monday at the Farnborough International…