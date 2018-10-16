Lockheed Martin [LMT] finished another technical milestone for its Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR), completing a closed loop satellite track with tactical hardware and software, setting the company up to start full-rate production before the end of the year,…
Lockheed Martin Meets Another LRDR Milestone, Full-Rate Production To Start Before End Of Year
