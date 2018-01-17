House Appropriations Chair Unveils New CR

Defense Daily | 01/17/2018 | Marc Selinger

Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, has introduced a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the federal government open through Feb. 16, his office announced late Jan. 16.If enacted into law, the CR (H.J.Res. 125) will…

