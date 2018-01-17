Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, has introduced a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the federal government open through Feb. 16, his office announced late Jan. 16.If enacted into law, the CR (H.J.Res. 125) will…
House Appropriations Chair Unveils New CR
