The head of the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) is looking to speed up the development of hypersonic missile capabilities to meet those of Russia and China, including seeking more funding to grow the number of test facilities.DARPA is moving forward…
DARPA Pushing Hypersonic Missile Development To Meet Russia, China Capabilities
