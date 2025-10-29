Sign In
Advanced / Transformational Technology

X-Bow Systems Deploys Lockheed Martin Trusted AI Backbone For Factory Operations

Cal Biesecker By
Solid rocket motor developed by X-Bow Systems undergoing hot fire test. Photo: X-Bow

Rocket maker startup X-Bow Systems on Wednesday said it is the first company to deploy a new artificial intelligence platform offered by Lockheed Martin [LMT] to be the trusted digital backbone of its factory operations. Lockheed Martin last December introduced Astris AI, a new subsidiary that provides machine learning operations and generative AI software tools to help other companies adopt AI solutions that require their data and information be secure (Defense Daily, Dec. 17, 2024). Astris AI leverages Lockheed Martin-developed…

