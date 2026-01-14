“Wartime Footing” Message Not Reaching Some In Industry, Phelan Says

While Pentagon officials have said that the Defense Department is sending a clear “wartime footing” demand signal to industry to encourage companies to increase capacity and increase their system build rates, Navy Secretary John Phelan said on Tuesday that his visit to an unnamed missile manufacturer belied that signal. “What am I saying that we should stop doing, that’s stupid?” Phelan said during his address to the Surface Navy Association’s conference in Arlington, Va. Of his visit to a defense…