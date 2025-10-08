Viasat Plans To Demonstrate PTS-G Design By Middle of Next Year

Viasat [VSAT] said on Wednesday that it will demonstrate what its dual-band X/Ka-band geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellite design will offer for the U.S. Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global (PTS-G) program by the second quarter of next year. In July, Space Force's Space Systems Command said that it had awarded up to $4 billion in PTS-G development contracts to Boeing [BA], Northrop Grumman [NOC], Viasat, Astranis, and Intelsat General–the U.S. division of Luxembourg’s SES (Defense Daily, July 29). Viasat said it…