USAF Heralds “Rusty Dagger” Test As “Critical Milestone” In Low-Cost Cruise Missile Effort

Last month, the U.S. Air Force conducted an Extended Range Attack Munition (ERAM) test of the "Rusty Dagger" cruise missile by Zone 5 Technologies. The test on the Eglin Test and Training Range, Fla., on Jan. 21 "met all primary objectives including a full warhead detonation, gathered critical data to mature a new, cost-effective, long-range strike capability," the Air Force said. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, the commander of the 96th Test Wing at Eglin AFB said in the…