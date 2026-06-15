U.S., Other Powers Increased Spending On Nuclear Weapons In 2025, ICAN Report Finds

Global spending on nuclear weapons reached a record $118.8 billion in 2025, driven largely by increased U.S. investments in nuclear modernization programs, according to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The report released this week estimates the U.S. spent $69.2 billion on nuclear weapons activities last year, accounting for roughly 58 percent of global spending among the world's nine nuclear-armed states. ICAN said the U.S. increase from 2024 — approximately $12.4 billion — was larger…