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Nuclear Modernization

U.S., Other Powers Increased Spending On Nuclear Weapons In 2025, ICAN Report Finds

Sarah Salem Sarah Salem
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U.S., Other Powers Increased Spending On Nuclear Weapons In 2025, ICAN Report Finds
Pictured is a U.S. Air Force photo, posted by Northrop Grumman, of an initial mass model sled test of Sentinel's guidance and control hardware.

Global spending on nuclear weapons reached a record $118.8 billion in 2025, driven largely by increased U.S. investments in nuclear modernization programs, according to a report by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). The report released this week estimates the U.S. spent $69.2 billion on nuclear weapons activities last year, accounting for roughly 58 percent of global spending among the world's nine nuclear-armed states. ICAN said the U.S. increase from 2024 — approximately $12.4 billion — was larger…

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