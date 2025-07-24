U.S. OKs Over $650 Million In Potential Weapons Maintenance Deals With Ukraine

An airman with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron loads cargo during a Ukraine security assistance mission at Dover AFB, Del. on Jan. 13, 2023 (DoD Photo)

The State Department has approved over $650 million in potential deals with Ukraine for maintenance and sustainment of various weapon systems.

The four separate Foreign Military Sales (FMS) cases cover support for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, HAWK Phase III missile systems, M109 self-propelled howitzers and U.S.-provided air defense systems.

The arms sales update with Ukraine follows President Donald Trump’s recent announcement detailing a new plan for NATO countries to also purchase “billions of dollars” in U.S. military equipment via the FMS process that will be provided to assist Ukraine, including Patriot air defense systems (Defense Daily, July 14).

The initiative was detailed alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and follows the Trump administration’s recent pause of weapons aid shipments to Ukraine.

For the $150 million Bradley support deal, the State Department noted that manufacturer BAE Systems as well as Cummins, Leonardo DRS [DRS] and Renk Group AG will provide refurbishment equipment and services, “with all work occurring in Europe.”

“Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for United States provided vehicles and weapon systems. Improved maintenance, repair, and overhaul capability will directly contribute to battlefield effectiveness through a more resilient and rapid repair cycle that will increase overall operational rates with reduced logistics and financial burdens,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

Under the $172 million deal for sustainment of HAWK missile systems, RTX [RTX], PROJECTXYZ and Greece’s Sielman Corporation will provide Ukraine with five-ton cargo trucks, spare parts, refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defense fire units, test equipment, support equipment and missile repair services.

“This proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability,” the DSCA said.

The State Department on Thursday announced the potential $150 million deal to provide Ukraine with maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for BAE Systems M109 howitzers, noting Daimler Truck North America and Allison Transmission will also support the effort, “with all work occurring in Europe.”

The $180 million deal for sustainment of air defense systems previously provided by the U.S. to Ukraine includes major modifications and maintenance support, spare parts and repair and return support.

Sierra Nevada Corporation, V2X [VVX] as well as Radionix and Systems Electronic Export, which are both located in Kyiv, will support the air defense sustainment work.

“The proposed sale will improve Ukraine’s ability to meet current and future threats by further equipping it to conduct self-defense and regional security missions with a more robust air defense capability,” the DSCA said.