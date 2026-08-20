ThinKom Nabs Army Award To Begin Testing Prototype High-Power Microwave For Countering Drones

ThinKom this week said the Army has awarded it a potential $46 million contract to deliver up to four prototype fire-on-the-move counter-drone high-power microwave (HPM) systems for field testing beginning in 2027. Testing and evaluation of ThinKom’s first Alecto prototype is slated for the first quarter of 2027. Initial funding under the contract allows the company to accelerate delivery and testing of the first prototype, Dan Roman, ThinKom’s vice president for electronic warfare and high-power microwave programs, said in an…
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Congress Updates
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Urge Trump Admin Support For Marines’ JLTV Second Supplier Effort
Wisconsin’s GOP congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to support legislative language enabling the Marine Corps to potentially bring in a second Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) supplier. The […]
Senate’s CR Has Ship Construction Exemption, Forgoes White House’s Battleship, Munitions Requests
The Senate on Sunday released a bipartisan stopgap funding proposal to keep the government open through December 11, which would also secure additional funds to support ongoing shipbuilding efforts and […]
U.S. Fighter Fleet Will Expand By 2040 But More Stealth Aircraft Will Mean Less Availability, CBO Says
The number of fighter aircraft in the U.S. military inventory will decline over the next few years before expanding to a greater number than currently, but their availability for operational […]
White House Details ‘Concerns’ With Shipbuilding, Spaced-Based Interceptor Oversight In House’s NDAA
The White House has detailed “a number of concerns” with the newly-passed House version of the next defense policy bill, to include the legislation’s limits on procuring Navy ships built […]
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