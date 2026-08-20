ThinKom Nabs Army Award To Begin Testing Prototype High-Power Microwave For Countering Drones

ThinKom this week said the Army has awarded it a potential $46 million contract to deliver up to four prototype fire-on-the-move counter-drone high-power microwave (HPM) systems for field testing beginning in 2027. Testing and evaluation of ThinKom’s first Alecto prototype is slated for the first quarter of 2027. Initial funding under the contract allows the company to accelerate delivery and testing of the first prototype, Dan Roman, ThinKom’s vice president for electronic warfare and high-power microwave programs, said in an…