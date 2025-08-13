State Department Approves $346 Million Munitions Request by Nigeria

The U.S. State Department has notified Congress of the department's approval of a request by Nigeria to buy $346 million of munitions and technical support in a foreign military sale (FMS), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Wednesday. Nigeria requested 1,002 Mk-82 500 lb. unguided bombs and the same number of MXU-650 Air Foil Groups for the 500 lb. Paveway II GBU-12 by RTX [RTX] and Lockheed Martin [LMT]; 515 MXU-1006 Air Foil Groups for 250 lb. Paveway…