South Korean Arms Agency Decides on $2.8 Billion Buy of L3Harris “Phoenix”

While current and retired U.S. Air Force officials have cited the Boeing [BA] E-7A Wedgetail as an air moving target indication (AMTI) boon for allies like Australia and South Korea, the latter has decided not to buy more Wedgetails to supplement its fleet of four, but instead to buy four L3Harris Technologies [LHX] Phoenix aircraft--Bombardier Global 6500 business jets with an AMTI EL/W-2085 radar by Israel Aerospace Industries' ELTA Systems Ltd. In addition to the competing Boeing bid, Saab offered its…