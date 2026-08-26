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Smaller Space Companies Want To See Programs Of Record For Their Investments

Frank Wolfe Frank Wolfe
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Smaller Space Companies Want To See Programs Of Record For Their Investments
3D render of planet Earth viewed from space, with night lights in Europe and sun rising over Asia. Blue hue treatment. Elements from NASA (https://eoimages.gsfc.nasa.gov/images/imagerecords/57000/57752/land_shallow_topo_2048.jpg)

Smaller space companies want to see how the "commercial first" mantra of Pentagon acquisition reform translates into programs of record. The Space Force contends that its nine, new program acquisition executives (PAEs) will lead to more opportunities for smaller companies trying to get their foot in the door, as military forces in the field press the PAEs for more commercial technology. "These PAEs will enjoy an unprecedented high level of authority--acquisition authorities being pushed down to a very low level…

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