Sen. Mullin “Pretty Confident” Government Will Open By End Of Week

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in the halls of the Capitol Tuesday that Congress will likely vote to open the government by Friday. Mullin told a gaggle of reporters he’s “pretty confident” Congress will reopen the government this week, and while he said he was making “assumptions,” he thinks the vote will happen either Thursday or be pushed until Friday. If the Senate acts Thursday, assuming the date of the continuing resolution…