Sen. Fischer Says ‘Listen To The Scientists’ But Be Ready To Test Weapons

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), chair of the Senate Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee, said she has “faith” the models used at the national labs are good, but it’s “always good to be ready” to test weapons regardless. “I think we should listen to the scientists,” Fischer said in a panel with the Center for Strategic and International Studies on strategic forces priorities. “You know, I’ve been out to the nuclear labs… whenever the subject comes up, you know, I've always…