An F-16D Fighting Falcon pilot assigned to the 40th Flight Test Squadron flies over the Florida Gulf during a routine training event June 6, 2019. Pilots use continuous training to maintain and perfect air-to-air combat skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins)
Raytheon has successfully completed flight testing of the artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technology integrated into the company’s ALR-69R radar warning receiver (RWR) to automatically sense, identify, and prioritize threats to aircraft.
With…