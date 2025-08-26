Reliable Robotics Receives USAF Award to Launch Autonomous Cargo Logistics Program

Founded in 2017 by two former SpaceX employees, the Silicon Valley-based Reliable Robotics said on Tuesday that it has received a $17.4 million U.S. Air Force contract to launch an autonomous cargo logistics program to integrate and test the company's Reliable Autonomy System (RAS) on a Textron [TXT] Cessna 208B aircraft. RAS "is a complete solution for the integration of large uncrewed aircraft systems into both civil and military air spaces," Reliable Robotics said. "The system fully automates aircraft through…